STAR PROPERTY: Six-bed family home with self-contained annexe, developed from former stables

The Stables is situated on a plot of about 1.83 acres in Edlington, near Horncastle.

It comprises former stable buildings with modern additions and extensions.

The ground floor is based around a generous living room space with brick fireplace.

Beyond this, there is a dining kitchen with utility/pantry; an office or snug space; a garden room; a principal bedroom with en suite bath and shower room; a family bathroom, and two more bedrooms.

The main first floor is home to an open gallery living room, two bedrooms and two stores.

To the southern end of the property is a self-contained, one bedroom annex.

This is currently used as a successful bed and breakfast, with shower room and snug to the ground floor and bedroom to the first floor.

Outside the home, the grounds are divided between the formal lawn, sloping down from the rear patio terrace, and a meadowed space. There is also considerable driveway parking and a triple garage.

The Stables is on the market for £875,000.

Enquires to Robert Bell & Company, of Horncastle, on 01507 522222

1 . The Stables, Edlington The front of the property. Photo: Contributor

2 . The Stables, Edlington The entrance hallway to the left and office to the right. Photo: Contributor

3 . The Stables, Edlington The living room. Photo: Contributor

4 . The Stables, Edlington The dining kitchen. Photo: Contributor