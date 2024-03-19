STAR PROPERTY: Six-bed Grade II listed home with 50ft courtyard conservatory, all on grounds of almost nine acres, for sale for offers of £1m-plus

The Old Rectory is situated in Gunby Road, Candlesby, between Skegness and Spilsby.

The property dates back to 1810, with a mid-19th century addition. Under its current owner, a garage wing of complementary style has also been added.

On the ground floor, it comprises; a porch, an entrance hall, a drawing room with wide feature fireplace, a dining room, a study, a farmhouse-style dining kitchen, a utility room with cloakroom/WC, a 50ft courtyard conservatory, a garden room, a sun room, a gymnasium, a workshop/utility room, stores, a side lobby, and the garage wing (a double garage with hobbies room and workshop/store).

Upstairs, the six bedrooms are located (or five and a dressing room), plus a family bathroom and two shower rooms, as well as ensuite facilities for one of the bedrooms.

Outside, features include; a south-facing walled garden with Yorkstone-paved sun terrace, a period-style greenhouse, spacious gravelled forecourt, and pastureland.The Old Rectory is on the market for offers in excess of £1m. Enquiries to Masons, of Louth, on 01507 350500.

