STAR PROPERTY: Six-bed home with links to King Charles III, Sir Winston Churchill and, potentially, Napoleon - plus its own lift

​Manby House is a six-bedroom home situated in Manby, near Louth.

The property was built in the 1930s and originally served as the station commander’s house for RAF Manby. It would go one to play host to Sir Winston Churchill and, during his RAF years, King Charles III.

The home, which has also operated as a bed and breakfast in the past, has undergone extensive renovations over the past year.

Improvements include: a new heating system, the addition of loft insulation, makeovers in the bedrooms, kitchen, bathroom, and the installation of a lift.

The six bedrooms are arranged over the first and second floor. The highlight, ‘The Gallery’, includes a dressing room, ensuite facilities, and a private entrance via a terrace.

Outside, features include: adjoining garages, outbuildings, formal gardens, woodlands, a paddock, lawns, and a willow said to have been grown from a cutting taken from a tree next to Napoleon’s grave.

Manby House is on the market with a guide price of £975,000. Enquiries to Savills, Lincoln, on 01522 508900.

