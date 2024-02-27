STAR PROPERTY: Six-bed Victorian manor house with paddock, orchard and medieval moat

​The Manor is situated in Langton by Wragby, between Horncastle and Market Rasen. The property is built on the site of a former medieval manor, of which much of the moat remains. For more than a century, it has been occupied by the same family.

Inside, the home retains many of its original features, including decorative coving, fireplaces and sash windows.

To the ground floor, it comprises: a drawing room, a sitting room, a dining room, a conservatory, the kitchen, a study, a utility room, two cloakrooms, a boot room, and stores.

Upstairs, there are six double bedrooms, including the principal bedroom with en suite, a family bathroom and a shower room.

The property occupies grounds of about 4.53 acres, which also includes gardens, a paddock, an orchard, a vegetable patch, and an outbuilding comprising several workshops, garages, and a pig sty to the rear.

The Manor has been listed with a guide price of £795,000. Enquiries to Savills, of Lincoln, on 01522 508900.

