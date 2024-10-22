STAR PROPERTY: Six-bedroom manor house with rich architectural history on market for first time in more than 40 years

By David Seymour
Published 22nd Oct 2024, 13:22 BST
Updated 22nd Oct 2024, 13:42 BST
​This week’s Star Property is a six-bedroom manor house, with a rich architectural history, on the market for the first time in more than 40 years.

Anwick Manor, in Anwick, between Sleaford and Coningsby, is thought to originally have been a fairly modest Georgian home. However, in 1890, it was dramatically extended by architect Basil Edgar Baily​ during the Arts and Crafts period.

Baily was born in Newark, the son of an architect, and would have been in his early 20s at the time of the extension, making it likely it was among his first major completed projects. Acclaim would follow for Baily as he progressed in his career, and in 1901, he was awarded a fellowship of the Royal Institute of British Architects.

Features to the home include: the highly polished, herringbone parquet floor and period, stone fireplace in the hall; the geometric plasterwork typical of the Arts and Crafts period, plus Adam-style fireplace, in the drawing room; a working servants’ bell call system; expansive lawns (with a ha-ha); and numerous trees (some of which are thought to date back to 1890).

Anwick Manor is on the market for £750,000. Enquiries to Pygott & Crone, Sleaford, on 01529 414333.

Anwick Manor, Anwick.

1. Anwick Manor, Anwick

Anwick Manor, Anwick. Photo: Contributor

The gated entrance to the property.

2. Anwick Manor, Anwick

The gated entrance to the property. Photo: Contributor

The entrance hallway.

3. Anwick Manor, Anwick

The entrance hallway. Photo: Contributor

The drawing room.

4. Anwick Manor, Anwick

The drawing room. Photo: Contributor

