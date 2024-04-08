This week's Star Property - Highfields House, in Evedon.This week's Star Property - Highfields House, in Evedon.
STAR PROPERTY: Six-bedroom, stone-built Georgian home with 45ft sitting room and two-bedroom annexe

​This week’s Star Property is a six-bedroom, stone-built house dating from the end of the Georgian era that includes a two-bedroom annexe.
By David Seymour
Published 8th Apr 2024, 13:58 BST
Updated 8th Apr 2024, 14:45 BST

Highfields House is situated in Evedon, near Sleaford.

The property was built in 1836, the last full year before the Victorian era began.

A full renovation to the home and its grounds has brought about such updates as; bifold doors, bespoke shutters, and contemporary bathrooms.

To the ground floor, it comprises: A large entrance hall, a drawing room, a 45ft sitting room, an open-plan kitchen/dining room, a utility room, a cloakroom.Upstairs, the six bedrooms are located, three of which have ensuite facilities. A family bathroom completes the floor.

The attached two-bedroom annexe can be accessed via the kitchen/dining room, as well as from the front of the building. In addition to the bedrooms, it includes an open-plan sitting/dining room and a bath/shower room.

Outside, features include landscaped, manicured lawns, a detached triple carport, and paved courtyards with a variety of shrubs around the borders.

Highfields House is on the market for offers in excess of £895,000. Enquiries to Savills, of Lincoln, on 01522 508900.

