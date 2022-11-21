Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Ayling House, Burgh le Marsh.

STAR PROPERTY: Spacious and contemporary four-bedroom family home in Lincolnshire

This week’s Star Property offers spacious and contemporary accommodation across three floors.

By David Seymour
19 minutes ago
Updated 21st Nov 2022, 4:27pm

Ayling House, is located in Station Road, Burgh le Marsh, near Skegness.

The ground floor comprises an entrance hall with tulipwood and glass panel staircase; an open-plan kitchen, dining and living area with vaulted ceiling, feature lighting, tinted French doors and glass walls; a laundry room; a cloakroom; and a second reception room or cinema room.

The first floor features a large double bedroom and two further bedrooms, both of which have dressing rooms and en suite facilities (with one being Jack-and-Jill style to the family bathroom).

The second floor is home to the master suite with dressing area and en suite bathroom.The property – which has an attached double garage – is approached through a walled entrance and gravel driveway, which has parking for several vehicles.

The rear garden is mainly laid to lawn with a raised porcelain paved patio area that wraps around the home.

Ayling House is on the market for £765,000. Enquiries to Hunters-Turner Evans Stevens, of Skegness, on 01754 766061.

1. Ayling House, Burgh le Marsh

The entrance hall.

Photo: Contributor

Photo Sales

2. Ayling House, Burgh le Marsh

Part of the open-plan kitchen, dining, and living area.

Photo: Contributor

Photo Sales

3. Ayling House, Burgh le Marsh

Further along the open-plan kitchen, diner, living room.

Photo: Contributor

Photo Sales

4. Ayling House, Burgh le Marsh

The rest of the open-plan kitchen, dining, living area.

Photo: Contributor

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
LincolnshireStation Road