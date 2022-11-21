STAR PROPERTY: Spacious and contemporary four-bedroom family home in Lincolnshire

This week’s Star Property offers spacious and contemporary accommodation across three floors.

Ayling House, is located in Station Road, Burgh le Marsh, near Skegness.

The ground floor comprises an entrance hall with tulipwood and glass panel staircase; an open-plan kitchen, dining and living area with vaulted ceiling, feature lighting, tinted French doors and glass walls; a laundry room; a cloakroom; and a second reception room or cinema room.

The first floor features a large double bedroom and two further bedrooms, both of which have dressing rooms and en suite facilities (with one being Jack-and-Jill style to the family bathroom).

The second floor is home to the master suite with dressing area and en suite bathroom.The property – which has an attached double garage – is approached through a walled entrance and gravel driveway, which has parking for several vehicles.

The rear garden is mainly laid to lawn with a raised porcelain paved patio area that wraps around the home.

Ayling House is on the market for £765,000. Enquiries to Hunters-Turner Evans Stevens, of Skegness, on 01754 766061.

