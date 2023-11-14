STAR PROPERTY: Spacious and versatile country cottage with self-contained annexe for sale in Lincolnshire

​This week’s Star Property is a spacious and versatile five bedroom home with a history dating back as far as the early Victorian period.

Gorse Cottage is located in Benington near Boston. The property has been extended over the years but the original part dates from 1844.

The ground floor includes a reception hall, a lounge (with French doors to the front), a snug, a kitchen (fitted only last year), a dining room and a cloakroom/WC.

Upstairs, there are the three remaining bedrooms and a bathroom.

The ground floor is also home to a self-contained annexe (which has been operating succesfully as an Airbnb). This comprises two bedrooms and an open-plan living kitchen. In addition, there is a private garden area accessible from one of the bedrooms and the living kitchen.

Across the home, features include exposed brickwork and beams, plus four wood-burning stoves.

Outside, the property has large driveways to the front and rear, an extensive main garden area to the front, a courtyard, double garage and four brick stores.

It is on the market for offers in excess of £600,000. Enquiries to Fairweather Estate Agents on 01205 336122.

1 . Gorse Cottage, Benington The entrance hall. Photo: Contributor

2 . Gorse Cottage, Benington The kitchen. Photo: Contributor

3 . Gorse Cottage, Benington Another angle on the kitchen. Photo: Contributor

4 . Gorse Cottage, Benington The vaulted ceiling. Photo: Contributor