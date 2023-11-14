Register
STAR PROPERTY: Spacious and versatile country cottage with self-contained annexe for sale in Lincolnshire

​This week’s Star Property is a spacious and versatile five bedroom home with a history dating back as far as the early Victorian period.
By David Seymour
Published 14th Nov 2023, 16:48 GMT
Updated 14th Nov 2023, 17:14 GMT

Gorse Cottage is located in Benington near Boston. The property has been extended over the years but the original part dates from 1844.

The ground floor includes a reception hall, a lounge (with French doors to the front), a snug, a kitchen (fitted only last year), a dining room and a cloakroom/WC.

Upstairs, there are the three remaining bedrooms and a bathroom.

The ground floor is also home to a self-contained annexe (which has been operating succesfully as an Airbnb). This comprises two bedrooms and an open-plan living kitchen. In addition, there is a private garden area accessible from one of the bedrooms and the living kitchen.

Across the home, features include exposed brickwork and beams, plus four wood-burning stoves.

Outside, the property has large driveways to the front and rear, an extensive main garden area to the front, a courtyard, double garage and four brick stores.

It is on the market for offers in excess of £600,000. Enquiries to Fairweather Estate Agents on 01205 336122.

