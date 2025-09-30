STAR PROPERTY: Spacious five-bed family home, with 26ft lounge, bedroom with balcony, and separate block of land

The five-bedroom home is situated in South Rauceby, near Sleaford.

To the ground floor, it comprises: a 26ft x 17ft lounge, featuring a vaulted ceiling and dual bi-folding doors leading to the rear garden; a dining room; a study; a family dining kitchen; two utility/boot rooms, one at each end of the home; the principal bedroom, featuring a walk-in wardrobe and en-suite shower room; two further double bedrooms, one with en suite facilities; and a bathroom.

The first floor is home to two more double bedrooms (one with a balcony) and a Jack-and-Jill-style shower room.

Outside, features include partially walled rear gardens, seating areas, a summer house, and a concrete yard area with workshop and stables.

In addition to this main plot of about 0.4 acres, a block of land of 0.7 acres is included in the sale. This space is a short walk from the home and comprises two paddocks and a spinney with field shelter.

The home is on the market for £675,000. Enquiries to Pygott & Crone, Sleaford, on 01529 414333.

1 . Main Street, South Rauceby The home in South Rauceby, near Sleaford. Photo: Contributor

2 . Main Street, South Rauceby The lounge. Photo: Contributor

3 . Main Street, South Rauceby Another angle on the lounge. Photo: Contributor