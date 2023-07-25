STAR PROPERTY: Spacious seven-bed Grade II listed former vicarge with three floors of accommodation (plus a basement)

​Our latest Star Property is a seven bedroom Grade II listed former vicarage.

The Old Vicarage, as it is known, is located in Church Street, Spilsby.

It has been renovated and refurbished by the current vendors to offer all the comforts of modern living.

These, however, sit alongside a range of period features, including numerous fireplaces.

The rooms are spread across three floors.

The ground floor comprises: an entrance lobby, hallway, lounge, study, dining room, dining kitchen, utility store and room, cloakroom and rear lobby.

On the first, floor five of the bedrooms are found including one with en suite facilities. There is also the family bathroom, a shower room and a cloak room. Upstairs, the final two bedrooms are located as well as a store.

The property also boasts a large cellar.

Outside, on grounds of about half an acre, there is a gravelled driveway and a private rear garden, laid to lawn, with a range of mature established beds and trees and three patio seating areas.

The Old Vicarage is on the market for £595,000. Enquires to Robert Bell and Company of Horncastle on 01507 522222.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

1 . The Old Vicarage, Spilsby The hallway beside the entrance lobby. Photo: Contributor

2 . The Old Vicarage, Spilsby The other end of the hallway. Photo: Contributor

3 . The Old Vicarage, Spilsby The dining room. Photo: Contributor

4 . The Old Vicarage, Spilsby The study. Photo: Contributor

