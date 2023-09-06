STAR PROPERTY: Spectacular family home with 75ft kitchen/dining/family room for sale in Lincolnshire

This week’s Star Property is a stunning family home that includes a 75ft kitchen/dining/family room among its many striking features.

Ouroboros is located within a mile of Louth town centre. Its striking exterior comprises a curved glulam, aluminium-clad roof, cedar-clad walls, and curved aluminium, anthracite full-length windows.

The home was built in 2016 and has been meticulously designed to an exceedingly high standard, with luxury touches including the bespoke Richard Sutton kitchen and bathrooms, underfloor heating, and porcelain-tiled flooring.

Other impressive elements include: the 75ft kitchen/dining/family room, which features a central island, two Miele ovens with steam feature, a Miele combination oven/microwave, a Miele warming/re-heating draw, and a Miele five-ring induction hob; a 38ft principal suite, with walk-in dressing room and en suite bathroom; en suite facilities in the three other bedrooms; and a balcony with entertaining space.

Outside, there are grounds and paddocks of about 4.29 acres where features include a split-level terrace.

Ouroboros is on the market with a guide price of £1,850,000. Enquiries to Savills on 01522 508900.

1 . Ouroboros, Louth The electric gate and driveway. Photo: Contributor

2 . Ouroboros, Louth The front of the property. Photo: Contributor

3 . Ouroboros, Louth The entrance hall. Photo: Contributor

4 . Ouroboros, Louth The family room. Photo: Contributor