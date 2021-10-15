STAR PROPERTY: Step into the world of Grand Designs with property for sale in Lincolnshire

Set in nine acres of land, with a well-stocked fishing lake and a 4.5 acre paddock, the home in Frith Bank, near Boston, is part-built. At present, the right-hand side of the property is built and comprises: an open plan kitchen, dining room and lounge, with a utility room and cloakroom, two bedrooms and a bathroom. Once complete, it will feature: an entrance hall, study, lounge, dining room, breakfast kitchen, utility and cloakroom, master bedroom with dressing room and en-suite, bedroom two with en-suite, two further double bedrooms and a family bathroom. It is on the market through Newton Fallowell with a guide price of £600,000 to £625,000. Enquiries to 01205 353100.