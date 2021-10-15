This week's Star Property ...

STAR PROPERTY: Step into the world of Grand Designs with property for sale in Lincolnshire

This week’s Star Property presents an opportunity worthy of Grand Designs.

By David Seymour
Friday, 15th October 2021, 4:30 pm
Updated Friday, 15th October 2021, 4:40 pm

Set in nine acres of land, with a well-stocked fishing lake and a 4.5 acre paddock, the home in Frith Bank, near Boston, is part-built. At present, the right-hand side of the property is built and comprises: an open plan kitchen, dining room and lounge, with a utility room and cloakroom, two bedrooms and a bathroom. Once complete, it will feature: an entrance hall, study, lounge, dining room, breakfast kitchen, utility and cloakroom, master bedroom with dressing room and en-suite, bedroom two with en-suite, two further double bedrooms and a family bathroom. It is on the market through Newton Fallowell with a guide price of £600,000 to £625,000. Enquiries to 01205 353100.

