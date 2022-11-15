STAR PROPERTY: Striking barn conversion featuring 37ft dining hall for sale in Lincolnshire

This week’s Star Property is a stunning barn conversion that sits on a plot of land of more than two acres.

Croppers Lodge, in Grovefield Lane, Freiston, has remained in the same family for several generations and was converted into a three-bedroom home about 10 years ago.

It combines such traditional elements as barn doors, stable-door shutters and exposed ceiling beams with a range of contemporary features including a floating staircase.

Other features include: a 37ft dining hall; a lounge with wood-burning stove; a well-appointed kitchen with central island and breakfast bar; a master suite with bathroom, dressing room, and striking picture window overlooking the garden and neighbouring fields; and a patio served by five sets of French door – four from the dining hall, one from the lounge.

The property also boasts formal garden areas, a grassed paddock with fruit trees, a barn and a workshop.

Croppers Lodge is on the market for offers in excess of £700,000.

Enquiries to Fairweather Estate Agents on 01205 336122.

