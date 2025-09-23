STAR PROPERTY: Striking contemporary home, featuring full-width balcony with sun deck, converted from 1970s build

The three-bedroom property in Tathwell, near Louth, has been lovingly and creatively converted from a 1970s build.

From its elevated position, it offers impressive views of rolling Lincolnshire countryside.

To the ground floor, it comprises: an entrance hall, a sitting room, a spacious kitchen diner room, a pantry, a utility room, a shower room, and an integral garage.

Upstairs, the principal bedroom features en suite facilities, a dressing room, and French doors to the balcony and sun deck.

A striking first-floor living room – featuring vaulted ceilings and cathedral-style window – also has French doors to the balcony.

Two further double bedrooms and a family shower room complete the floor.

Outside, on a sloping plot of about 0.31 acres, features include: four parking bays; landscaped gardens to the side and rear, with such elements as well-stocked borders, a pond, and various seating areas; and an allotment space with sheds.

The home is on the market for offers in the region of £575,000. Enquiries to Crofts Estate Agents, of Louth, on 01507 601550.

