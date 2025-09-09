STAR PROPERTY: Striking family home, with outdoor heated endless wave swimming pool, on market for £1.45m

Eyre Court is situated in the sought-after village of Woodhall Spa.

To the ground floor, it comprises: a reception hall, with cloakroom off; a dual-aspect living room; a dining room, with feature inset fireplace; a living kitchen, extending into a garden room; a utility room; a drying room; and a boot room, with pantry space off.

Upstairs, via a solid oak staircase, the main bedroom suite features a dressing room and an en suite bathroom.

Two further king-sized bedrooms, both with en suite facilities, are also located on the floor, as well as a home office with patio doors to a covered balcony.

On the second floor, a further bedroom is located, also backed by en suite facilities.

Outside, features include: the endless wave swimming pool; a garage complex, with double garage, workshop/garage, and plant room; and a stone-paved entertaining area.

Changing facilities are also connected to the garage, with shower, steam room and cloakroom.

Enquiries to Robert Bell & Company, Woodhall Spa, on 01526 353333.

