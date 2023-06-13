Register
STAR PROPERTY: Striking four bedroom eco-house for sale in Lincolnshire with rare EPC B rating

This striking Star Property is a steel-framed eco-house.
By David Seymour
Published 13th Jun 2023, 13:41 BST
Updated 13th Jun 2023, 13:47 BST

The Nook, in Raithby Hill, Raithby, was built in 2018 from what used to be the original water storage and pumping station for Spilsby.

Its impressive ‘green’ credentials have earned it an EPC B rating – only 11 per cent of homes are rated B, the Government says; the average is D.

The property was built using natural and sustainable materials, including European oak beams, windows and doors, and oak and limestone floors. Heating is provided by an air source heat pump.

Based on a hillside, it is actually accessed via the first-floor. Beyond the entrance hall, lies an open-plan living kitchen with vaulted ceiling and glass balcony. The kitchen has been recently fitted and features a quartzite worktop and a central island topped by metamorphic rock from Brazil.

Elsewhere on the first-floor, there is a bedroom and bathroom. The ground-floor, meanwhile, comprises a lounge, two bedrooms, a shower room and utility.

Outside, features include a pod in the garden that acts as a fourth bedroom, a garage with ‘living’ roof, and a pond.

The Nook is on the market for £625,000. Enquiries to Fairweather Estate Agency on 01205 336122.

