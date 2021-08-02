STAR PROPERTY: Stunning and historic home near cathedral

This stunning and historic Grade II* Listed period residence, which originally dates back in part to both the 12th and 17th centuries, is situated in the prestigious Uphill area of Lincoln and close to the famous cathedral.

The superb five -bedroom home has an impressive orangery, as well as a cellar.

On the first floor is a magnificent oak-panelled great chamber/drawing room, believed to date back to the early 1600s, which has two bay windows overlooking the garden.

There is an attractive courtyard behind the double garage, whilst the enclosed walled gardens lie to the west side of the property, with two patio areas.

The property is on the market with Mount & Minster, Lincoln, with a guide price of £1,350,000 – visit mountandminster.co.uk

