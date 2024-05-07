STAR PROPERTY: Stunning farmhouse on almost nine acres, with five double bedrooms, four reception rooms and three outbuildings (including two containers, with one housing a gym and an office)

Tumby House Farm is situated in Mareham le Fen, between Boston and Horncastle.

The home is approached via a long driveway, flanked by Japanese flowering cherry trees.

Inside, period details combine with more modern elements. To the ground-floor, it comprises: an entrance hall; a sitting room; a lounge; a dining room with snug area; a kitchen with Murdoch Troon units; a utility room and cloakroom, also with Murdoch Troon units; a pantry; storage; and a 35ft conservatory, again, featuring Murdoch Troon units. Upstairs, the five double bedrooms are located, along with a four-piece bathroom.

Outside, alongside well-designed gardens, features include: seating and dining areas, an open-sided tractor barn, a pond, a garage and a workshop.

There is also a bespoke container used as a gym and an office. The insulated structure overlooks its own garden, which includes a pizza oven. Adjacent to the gym is a further container used as a fitness room.

The home is on the market for offers in excess of £850,000. Enquiries to Fairweather Estate Agency, Boston, on 01205 336122.

