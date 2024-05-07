Tumby House Farm, in Mareham le Fen.Tumby House Farm, in Mareham le Fen.
Tumby House Farm, in Mareham le Fen.

STAR PROPERTY: Stunning farmhouse on almost nine acres, with five double bedrooms, four reception rooms and three outbuildings (including two containers, with one housing a gym and an office)

​This week’s Star Property is a stunning five-bedroom farmhouse based on almost nine acres of land.
By David Seymour
Published 7th May 2024, 17:16 BST
Updated 7th May 2024, 17:43 BST

Tumby House Farm is situated in Mareham le Fen, between Boston and Horncastle.

The home is approached via a long driveway, flanked by Japanese flowering cherry trees.

Inside, period details combine with more modern elements. To the ground-floor, it comprises: an entrance hall; a sitting room; a lounge; a dining room with snug area; a kitchen with Murdoch Troon units; a utility room and cloakroom, also with Murdoch Troon units; a pantry; storage; and a 35ft conservatory, again, featuring Murdoch Troon units. Upstairs, the five double bedrooms are located, along with a four-piece bathroom.

Outside, alongside well-designed gardens, features include: seating and dining areas, an open-sided tractor barn, a pond, a garage and a workshop.

There is also a bespoke container used as a gym and an office. The insulated structure overlooks its own garden, which includes a pizza oven. Adjacent to the gym is a further container used as a fitness room.

The home is on the market for offers in excess of £850,000. Enquiries to Fairweather Estate Agency, Boston, on 01205 336122.

The front of the home, with garage in the background.

1. Tumby House Farm, Mareham le Fen

The front of the home, with garage in the background. Photo: Contributor

The property and its grounds.

2. Tumby House Farm, Mareham le Fen

The property and its grounds. Photo: Contributor

The driveway, flanked by Japanese flowering cherry trees.

3. Tumby House Farm, Mareham le Fen

The driveway, flanked by Japanese flowering cherry trees. Photo: Taran Thompson/Matte Black Media

The entrance hall.

4. Tumby House Farm, Mareham le Fen

The entrance hall. Photo: Matt Thompson/Matte Black Media

Previous
1 / 7
Next Page