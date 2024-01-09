STAR PROPERTY: Stunning five bed Georgian-style home with bespoke kitchen and designer wallpaper built on site of former beerhouse

​Our latest Star Property is a stunning five bedroom home built in a Georgian style in the early 1990s.

​The Old Horseshoes is situated in Leverton, between Boston and Skegness, on grounds of about two acres.

It is built on the former site of The Three Horseshoes beerhouse.

The home has been recently refurbished to include such elements as: handmade, bespoke painted timber with walnut worktops in the kitchen/breakfast room; designer wallpaper (mainly William Morris, but also Ralph Lauren and Little Green); period-style fireplaces; double-glazed uPvc windows with brass fittings; and a new heating system.

To the ground-floor, it comprises: an entrance hall with handmade staircase; a lounge; a snug; the kitchen/breakfast room, leading to the dining room; a pantry; a rear hall; a WC; a bootroom; a utility; and an integrated double garage.

Upstairs, there are four double bedrooms, one of which has ensuite facilities, a single bedroom, plus a family bathroom.

​The Old Horseshoes has been listed with a guide price of £850,000. Enquiries to Fine & Country on 01522 287008.

1 . The Old Horseshoes, Leverton The entrance hall. Photo: Contributor

2 . The Old Horseshoes, Leverton The snug. Photo: Contributor

3 . The Old Horseshoes, Leverton The lounge. Photo: Contributor

4 . The Old Horseshoes, Leverton Another angle on the lounge. Photo: Contributor