Register
BREAKING
The Old Horseshoes, Leverton.The Old Horseshoes, Leverton.
The Old Horseshoes, Leverton.

STAR PROPERTY: Stunning five bed Georgian-style home with bespoke kitchen and designer wallpaper built on site of former beerhouse

​Our latest Star Property is a stunning five bedroom home built in a Georgian style in the early 1990s.
By David Seymour
Published 9th Jan 2024, 16:24 GMT
Updated 9th Jan 2024, 16:36 GMT

​The Old Horseshoes is situated in Leverton, between Boston and Skegness, on grounds of about two acres.

It is built on the former site of The Three Horseshoes beerhouse.

The home has been recently refurbished to include such elements as: handmade, bespoke painted timber with walnut worktops in the kitchen/breakfast room; designer wallpaper (mainly William Morris, but also Ralph Lauren and Little Green); period-style fireplaces; double-glazed uPvc windows with brass fittings; and a new heating system.

To the ground-floor, it comprises: an entrance hall with handmade staircase; a lounge; a snug; the kitchen/breakfast room, leading to the dining room; a pantry; a rear hall; a WC; a bootroom; a utility; and an integrated double garage.

Upstairs, there are four double bedrooms, one of which has ensuite facilities, a single bedroom, plus a family bathroom.

​The Old Horseshoes has been listed with a guide price of £850,000. Enquiries to Fine & Country on 01522 287008.

The entrance hall.

1. The Old Horseshoes, Leverton

The entrance hall. Photo: Contributor

The snug.

2. The Old Horseshoes, Leverton

The snug. Photo: Contributor

The lounge.

3. The Old Horseshoes, Leverton

The lounge. Photo: Contributor

Another angle on the lounge.

4. The Old Horseshoes, Leverton

Another angle on the lounge. Photo: Contributor

Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Georgian