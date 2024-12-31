STAR PROPERTY: 'Stunning' four-bed barn conversion with pond, blending modern and timeless

The Warren is situated in Toynton All Saints, near Spilsby.

Joey D'Rozario, marketing executive at agents Yopa East Midlands & Yorkshire, described the property as a ‘stunning barn conversion blending modern living with timeless character’.

At the heart of the home is an open-plan living accommodation, with separate spaces for lounging, dining and cooking. Here, features include: vaulted ceilings with exposed trusses and beams, floor-to-ceiling windows and patio doors, and tiled flooring with underfloor heating.

The rest of the accommodation is split between two wings. On one side, the principal bedroom suite, featuring a walk-in dressing room and shower room, is located. A second bedroom completes the wing.

On the other side, two more bedrooms can be found, as well as a bathroom and a utility.

Outside, features include a south-facing courtyard, wrap-around lawned gardens, and a natural clay pond.

The Warren is on the market for £650,000. Enquiries to Luke Forbes on 07494 457941.

