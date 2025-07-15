STAR PROPERTY: Stunning home on edge of nature reserve, short walk from beach

The property is situated in Croft, near Skegness, next to Gibraltar Point National Nature Reserve.

To the ground floor, it comprises: a reception hall, with cloakroom off; a lounge, with brick-built fireplace; a dining room, with bi-fold doors to the rear garden; a breakfast kitchen, with utility off; a study/fifth bedroom; a media room, with feature beams and a fireplace; and an entertainment room, with spiral staircase to the principal bedroom and bar.

Upstairs, four double bedrooms are located, all with en suite facilities. The principal bedroom boasts a walk-in wardrobe, a large gym area, and a balcony.

Outside, features include a double garage and a garden office.

The property is on the market for £875,000. Enquiries to HomeMove Estate Agents on 01754 661321.

