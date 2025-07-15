STAR PROPERTY: Stunning home on edge of nature reserve, short walk from beach

This week’s Star Property is a stunning home on the edge of a nature reserve, just a short walk from the beach.

The property is situated in Croft, near Skegness, next to Gibraltar Point National Nature Reserve.

To the ground floor, it comprises: a reception hall, with cloakroom off; a lounge, with brick-built fireplace; a dining room, with bi-fold doors to the rear garden; a breakfast kitchen, with utility off; a study/fifth bedroom; a media room, with feature beams and a fireplace; and an entertainment room, with spiral staircase to the principal bedroom and bar.

Upstairs, four double bedrooms are located, all with en suite facilities. The principal bedroom boasts a walk-in wardrobe, a large gym area, and a balcony.

Outside, features include a double garage and a garden office.

The property is on the market for £875,000. Enquiries to HomeMove Estate Agents on 01754 661321.

