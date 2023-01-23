STAR PROPERTY: Stunning £1.5m M-shaped barn conversion with four double bedrooms (each with their own en suite), a living room almost 30ft long, and a reflection pool

This week’s Star Property is a stunning barn conversion that combines the traditional with the modern.

Manor Farm Barn is based on a plot of about 1.25 acres on the edge of Lenton, a hamlet between Sleaford and Bourne.

Surrounded by rolling countryside, it has an M-shaped footprint that is perfectly orientated to make the most of the sunshine.

The main entrance is centrally positioned and leads to a fully glazed, modern extension – the garden room.

Beyond this, the ground floor includes: an entrance hall; a living room almost 30ft in length, with striking central log burner; a large, dual aspect, dining room with adjourning breakfast room; a 20ft plus living area, formerly an office; two double bedrooms with en suite facilities; and an attached double garage with electric charging point. Underfloor heating operates beneath tiled or oak flooring throughout.

Upstairs, there are two more double bedrooms, both with en suite facilities, and a snug overlooking a kitchen.

Outside, features include a paved patio, a gravel garden and a reflection pool.

The property is on the market for offers in the region of £1.5m. All enquiries to Fine & Country’s Seaton team on 01780 750200.

