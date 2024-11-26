STAR PROPERTY: Stunning seven-bed Georgian manor house with orangery kitchen diner and 400-plus bottle wine cellar on market for offers in region of £1.45m

The seven-bedroom, unlisted home is situated in Welton le Wold, near Louth, part of the Lincolnshire Wolds, on a plot of 1.2 acres.

Since being taken on by its current owners six years ago, the property has undergone a complete, yet sympathetic, renovation and refurbishment.

Works have included: the rewiring of the entire house, new plumbing, new bathroom and en suite facilities, new heating, and the reinstating of such traditional features as panelling, shutters, fireplaces, and window seats.

A new wing, recently added, meanwhile, features an orangery kitchen diner that opens onto a parterre garden and a courtyard.

Other distinctive features to the property include: a bedroom with two dressing rooms, an en suite that can only be accessed via a secret door, and a 400-plus bottle wine cellar.

The home is on the market for offers in the region of £1,450,000.

Enquiries to Visum estate agents via //tinyurl.com/WeltonleWold

1 . Welton Le Wold, Louth The property in Welton Le Wold, Louth. Photo: Contributor

2 . Welton Le Wold, Louth The orangery kitchen diner. Photo: Contributor

3 . Welton le Wold, Louth Another angle on the orangery kitchen diner. Photo: Contributor

4 . Welton le Wold, Louth The scullery. Photo: Contributor