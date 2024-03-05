STAR PROPERTY: Stunning three-storey, four-bed stone barn conversion with 'secret garden'

​The Byre is situated in Owmby-by-Spital, near Market Rasen.

To the ground floor, it comprises: a reception hallway with bespoke hardwood-and-glass feature staircase; a kitchen/breakfast room with large central island; a triple aspect dining room with double-door access to the garden; a dual-aspect sitting room, which also leads outside via double doors; a second sitting room with a feature stone fireplace; a study, and two cloakrooms.

The first floor is home to three bedrooms, all of which have en suite facilities, with two being accessed from the main hallway and one from the sitting room via a dedicated spiral staircase.

Upstairs, the fourth and final bedroom is located, which also has en suite facilities.

Outside the property, there is a detached double-garage block, which also incorporates a utility room, an office and a gym.

There are also walled, wrap-around gardens, mostly laid to lawn with established attractive borders – plus a ‘secret garden’ to the side.

The Byre has been listed with a guide price of £995,000. Enquiries to Savills, of Lincoln, on 01522 508900.

