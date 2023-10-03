STAR PROPERTY: Stylish four bed property with sun room, two summerhouses, and own Instagram account for sale in Lincolnshire

This week’s Star Property is a stylish four bedroom home, so photogenic it has its own Instagram account.

Mill House, in Friskney, was built for a local farmer in 1985.

Since taking on the property seven years ago, its current owners have comprehensively and lovingly refurbished the home.

To the ground-floor, it comprises: An entrance hall; an open-plan living area; a kitchen/breakfast room, featuring a South African wenge wood-topped central island unit and dining table; a study; a utility room; a boot room and sunroom boasting French doors. Upstairs, there are four double bedrooms, one of which has an ensuite shower room, plus a family bathroom.

Outside, features include: Two sets of double five-bar gates; a large block-paved carriage driveway; a detached triple garage; landscaped gardens; an orchard filled with many different types of trees; a gravelled kitchen garden with raised beds for growing produce; two summerhouses; a greenhouse; and a ‘courtyard’ garden.

Mill House is on the market for £575,000. Enquiries to Fairweather Estate Agents, of Boston, on 01205 336122.

You can find the home on Instagram at @millhouseproject

1 . Mill House, Friskney The entrance hall. Photo: Contributor

2 . Mill House, Friskney The lounge. Photo: Contributor

3 . Mill House, Friskney Another angle on the lounge. Photo: Contributor

4 . Mill House, Friskney The sun room. Photo: Contributor