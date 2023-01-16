STAR PROPERTY: 'TARDIS-like' four bedroom barn conversion for sale in Lincolnshire with studio/workshop

This week’s Star Property is a spacious four bedroom barn conversion.

Fox Hollies, in South Cockerington, near Louth, was originally built in the 18th century.

Today, it comprises: an entrance hall, sitting room (with wood-burning stove and French doors to the garden), formal dining room, kitchen and breakfast room, utility room, and music room to the ground floor, and principal bedroom with en suite bathroom, three more bedrooms, family bathroom, and separate WC to the first floor.

In addition, it also features a garage, a studio/workshop and a summer house.

Inside, modern elements can be found alongside such character features as exposed beam and brick detailing.

To the front, views of the Grade I-listed St Leonard’s Church can be enjoyed, while to the rear, open countryside is on show.

“This lovely barn conversion is like a TARDIS,” said Roo Fisher of property agents Savills. “I especially like the kitchen/dining room with the cosy log burner, and the views are just incredible, whether you are looking across the parkland or back at the house and the church.”

The house is on the market for £650,000. Enquiries to Savills on 01522 508900.

