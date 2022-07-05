STAR PROPERTY: Ten-bedroom Lincolnshire home with gardens designed by multi-award winner on market for £2.25m

Aswardby Hall, in Awardby, near Spilsby, was built in or about the 1840s and restored in 1910. Fifteen years ago, though, it underwent an extensive refurbishment, making it a mix of historic and contemporary features.

The property sits in 12 acres of parkland and is approached via an avenue of lime trees. In addition to its 10 bedrooms, it boasts five reception rooms (a drawing room, a sitting room, a dining room, a library and a billiards room), an open-plan family kitchen, and a dining area/orangery with skylight windows. The house is surrounded by gardens on all sides, with landscaping and planting to the east and north designed by six-time Chelsea Flower Show Gold medal winner and BBC Gardeners Question Time contributor Bunny Guinness.