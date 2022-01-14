STAR PROPERTY: The best of both worlds as modern and traditional combine

Weirs Farm, near Boston, dates from 1822 and was almost derelict when its current owners found it. Originally, the couple were looking for an investment opportunity, however, they ended up falling for the property, extending it as part of a complete re-build for them to keep in 2005. It means the home comes with the charm of an old farmhouse, but also the peace-of-mind that it is a much newer house than it looks. Features include solid wooden and stone flooring, oak doors, an old-fired Rayburn cooker, wood-burning stove, and a detached cedar-clad self-contained annex. Weirs Farm is on the market through Fairweather Estate Agency, priced at £525,000. Enquiries to 01205 336122.