STAR PROPERTY: Three floors, six bedrooms, nine acres ... and a moat – Grade II listed home for sale in Lincolnshire

The Old Rectory, in Willoughby, has been sympathetically extended to create a highly practical home, while retaining a wealth of period features. It includes: a grand entrance hall with wood block flooring; a drawing room set into a bay window, with a fireplace and double doors opening onto the garden; a dining room, which is also set into a bay window and opens onto the garden; a double-aspect sitting room, with a fireplace; and a double-aspect kitchen breakfast room, with skylight. It is on the market through Savills priced at £995,000. For more information, visit www.savills.co.uk