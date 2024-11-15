STAR PROPERTY: Well-presented, six-bed home dating from 1920s with original features

​Gunby House is situated on the outskirts of Boston.

The property was built in 1929, and retains a number of period features, including the original servants’ bells and exposed beams and floorboards.

Under its current owners, the home has also recently undergone a substantial refurbishment. Improvements included the addition of a new kitchen extension, with 5m bi-fold doors and roof lantern; and a garage conversion, adding a sixth bedroom with shower room.

To the ground-floor, the home comprises: an entrance hall; a lounge; a dining room; an open-plan kitchen/living room; a utility; a laundry room/second utility; a lobby, with cloakroom off; and the garage conversion. Upstairs, the other five bedrooms are located, plus a family bathroom, a Jack-and-Jill en suite bathroom, a cloakroom, and a linen room.

The home is based in grounds of more than an acre, with features including: a block-built former stable and a substantial timber studio and garage. Gunby House is on the market for £725,000. Enquiries to Fairweather Estate Agency, Boston, on 01205 336122.

