STAR PROPERTY: 'Wonderful' four-bed home with woodland, fish pond and three annexes on the market for offers of £1.75m-plus

Garden House is situated in Market Stainton, near Market Rasen.

The property dates back to 1907, though has been extended significantly over the years.

To the ground floor, it comprises: an entrance hall, three reception rooms, an open-plan kitchen/family room with adjoining pantry, and a separate utility room with external access.

Upstairs, there are four double bedrooms, one with an en suite shower room, and a family bathroom.

One of the three annexes is attached; dubbed Lily Pad Lodge, it features a sitting room, an open-plan kitchen/breakfast room, a utility room, and two en-suite bedrooms.

The other two annexes are based in a converted Grade II listed stable block.

The home – and annexes – are based on an expansive plot that includes stabling, a garage/workshop, secluded south-facing gardens with large stocked fish pond, several paved patio areas, two paddocks and mature woodland.

Roo Fisher, director and head of residential sales at Savills in Lincolnshire, described the property as a ‘wonderful family home’ that would ‘really suit’ a multi-generational family.

“To top it off, it’s all set in the most picturesque grounds,” he added.

Enquiries to Savills, of Lincoln, on 01522 508900.

