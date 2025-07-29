STAR PROPERTY: 'Wonderful' Grade-II listed country house with history dating from mid-17th century

The Manor House is situated in Snarford, between Market Rasen and Lincoln.

The characterful property dates from the mid-17th century, with some 19th century additions, and boasts such features as limestone elevations, exposed timber beams and flagstone flooring.

To the ground floor, the property includes three reception rooms (the main reception, a dining room and a sitting room), a kitchen and a pantry/utility.

Three staircases lead to the first floor, which is home to four double bedrooms. These include the principal bedroom, which has a dressing room and en suite bathroom. One of the other bedrooms has an en suite shower room, and another leads to the family bathroom via Jack-and-Jill access.

Outside, features include: a detached outbuilding for garden storage and stabling; rolling lawns, dotted with established shrubs and mature hedgerows; a large patio to the side for al fresco dining; a further patio at the rear; and, beyond the gardens, fenced fields and paddocks. Other features include a Wendy house and a sunken trampoline.

Roo Fisher, head of residential sales at agents Savills Lincolnshire, said: “The Manor House is a wonderful family home set on a generous south-facing plot. I just love the fact it has three staircases and is full of character features.”

The Manor House has been listed with a guide price of £795,000. Enquiries to Savills Lincolnshire on 01522 508900.

1 . The Manor House, Snarford The rear of the home. Photo: Contributor

2 . The Manor House, Snarford The hallway. Photo: Contributor

3 . The Manor House, Snarford The dining room. Photo: Contributor

4 . The Manor House, Snarford The reception room. Photo: Contributor