Stunning show home for sale at Lincolnshire development

Regional housebuilder Allison Homes East is encouraging property seekers to enquire about the stunning show home now available to purchase at its popular The Orchards development in Corby Glen.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Orchards is an elegant development comprised of 66 two, three and four bedroom homes in the attractive village of Corby Glen and is surrounded by open countryside. After much interest from local property seekers, the show home is now the only property remaining at the development, making this the last chance to secure a home at The Orchards.

Home 39, The Walnut, is a four bedroom, detached home priced at £450,000, that comes fully furnished and with over £24,000 of upgrades included, such as lighting, wall art, landscaping, upgraded flooring and more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The home opens into a spacious entrance hall, to one side of which is a living room with plenty of space for the whole family, and to the other a convenient downstairs cloakroom. The rear of the floor is taken up by a modern combined kitchen and dining area, with an attached utility room and French doors leading to the rear garden.

Interior of The Walnut show home

Upstairs are three double bedrooms, the largest of which features an en suite shower room and fitted wardrobes, an additional single bedroom which can be converted into a home office if needed, and a modern family bathroom. The home is completed with a double garage and two parking spaces.

Kelly Toms, Sales and Marketing Director at Allison Homes East, said: “It has been wonderful to watch The Orchards progress since it first launched, and to see so many people find their perfect home here. This final available home is incredibly high quality, has space for the whole family and is ready to move into now, meaning you can make it yours right away.

“It would be a great idea for interested property seekers to come and have a look at the home before it’s snapped up by another lucky buyer.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Corby Glen is an excellent location to settle down in. It is surrounded by the stunning Lincolnshire countryside, as well as a host of amenities such as village pubs and shops, a library and an art gallery. The area is well served by schools, with Corby Glen Primary School just minutes away from the development. It is also within easy reach of both Stamford and Bourne, which have plenty of amenities and attractions for visitors to enjoy.

The Orchards is now open by appointment only. To find out more about the show home and book an appointment, call 01476 833217 or visit https://allison-homes.co.uk/development/the-orchards/.