Stylish new show homes in Coningsby launched by Chestnut Homes

House-hunters in Lincolnshire can take a peek inside the new show homes at Chestnut Homes' Kings Manor development, open now.

The two show homes located in the heart of Coningsby have been designed in partnership with Edward Thomas Interiors, showcasing stylish, liveable spaces that reflect the functionality of modern lifestyles.

The two-bedroom Butterworth house type has been designed with young couples in mind, offering clever space-saving storage and seating to maximise every inch. A bold yet playful colour palette of smoky blues and the popular ‘plaster pink’ colour is complemented by striking graphic-led textiles, resulting in a fresh, contemporary finish that feels both on-trend and lived-in.

The four-bedroom home combines cosy, country-inspired design with family-focused functionality, featuring a pastel playroom, a peaceful reading room, nursery space, and a flexible wellness retreat in the main bedroom for yoga, exercise or relaxation.

The childrens' bedroom at The Bressingham Kings Manor Show home.

Kings Manor offers a range of two to four-bedroom homes that blend traditional charm with modern living, making it ideal for first-time buyers, to growing families and downsizers.

Robyn Pedley, marketing manager at Chestnut Homes said: “Coningsby is a fantastic place to live, with great local schools, green spaces and a real sense of community. The homes at Kings Manor have been thoughtfully designed to echo the character of the area, while delivering high-spec interiors that are flexible and future-ready

“Having worked with Edward Thomas Interiors on our show homes at The Quadrant and The Meadows, once again, they have managed to bring our homes to life with thoughtful styling that helps visitors picture themselves living here — whether it’s a playful children’s room, a calming yoga retreat, or a cosy, welcoming lounge. We hope to inspire creativity and show just how versatile these spaces can be.””

Megan Doherty, senior account manager at Edward Thomas Interiors, shares what visitors can expect at Kings Manor.

The kitchen and dining space at The Bressingham Kings Manor Show home.

She says: “When designing a show home, we always start by imagining who might live there. At Kings Manor, we pictured young couples and growing families, so created interiors that are both aspirational and accessible. Throughout the homes, we’ve included trend-led detailing like Pantone’s colour of the year ‘mocha mousse’, soft green and brown hues, layering, and walnut wood finishes that give a richer, warmer feel.

“The curved sofas, scalloped pillows, and colour-drenched walls show visitors how to be playful with personalisation as well as what’s possible with a good layout and clever styling.”

Chestnut Homes has developments across Lincolnshire including The Meadows in Dunholme, Chantrey Park in Market Rasen, The Quadrant and Heron Park in Wyberton and Millers Walk in Sibsey.

For more information or to book a visit to the show homes at Kings Manor, visit: www.chestnuthomes.co.uk