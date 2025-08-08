The biggest housing plans in every corner of Lincolnshire

Plans for 186 homes on Cornwall Way, Ruskington. Credit: North Kesteven District Council

Hundreds of new homes could be built across Lincolnshire districts under applications making their way through the planning system.

This will be welcome news to the government who have made house building a top priority, saying a shortage of accommodation is pricing out renters and buyers.

The largest single application currently being considered in Lincolnshire would lead to 600 homes being constructed, although even bigger projects can be submitted in parts.

It typically takes years for an application to go from submission to approval or rejection, so it could be years before a decision is made on some of these listed.

Others may get bogged down in planning problems before being eventually withdrawn.

Developers also have the option of submitting schemes in stages, with general permission being granted first, and details such as layout and appearance coming later.

Here are the biggest applications being considered by every district in Lincolnshire.

Lincoln

There are no large housing applications currently being considered according to the City of Lincoln Council’s planning website.

Most of the city’s expansion is concentrated in the Charterholme project, approved in 2022, which is expected to lead to 3,200 homes being built in total over the next decade.

West Lindsey

Leftover land in Welton could be used to build 105 homes. It was part of a major housing project by Beal Developments, but not all of the land was needed and the company has recently come back with new plans to finish it off.

North Kesteven

Final details are yet to be approved for 450 homes on Bracebridge Heath’s London Road, which would also include land for a primary school and a new roundabout. Initial approval was given in 2021.

Elsewhere in the village, plans are also being considered for 281 homes off Sleaford Road near the Eastern Bypass. The scheme passed the first planning stage in 2023.

The village of Billinghay near Coningsby could become home to 152 new properties, forming a southern extension to the village. The plans also include a new junction created on Mill Lane and 20 percent of the homes being affordable.

North Kesteven District Council has plans to build 186 new homes on Cornwall Way, Ruskington, which would be a mix of open market, affordable rent, first homes and self-builds.

The former Rauceby hospital in Greylees could be converted into housing, creating 28 apartments and 10 homes from the disused buildings, with another 84 homes built on the surrounding site.

South Kesteven

A scheme for 400 homes in Grantham is the largest being considered by South Kesteven District Council currently. The outline application seeks to eventually develop Rectory Farm on Barrowby Road, along with outdoor sports pitches and a community pavilion.

A scheme for 268 homes at Exeter Fields in Stamford were submitted in January, along with a care home of up to 80 beds and space for shops and amenities.

East Lindsey

After outline permission was granted for 600 homes in Spilsby back in 2022, details of the homes have now been submitted. The development of the agricultural land on Halton Road would significantly expand the market town.

The council is also considering initial plans for 200 properties on Tothby Close in Alford. Development of the large field would in-fill an area that’s bordered by houses on two sides.

South Holland

Spalding could expand by 434 homes with a major application from Seagate Homes. The development on Monks House Lane asks for full permission for 160, with the details to be submitted at a later date for the remaining 274.

Another “hybrid” application in Holbeach would build 158 homes off Battlefields Lane. The current proposal would give full permission for 62, with the remaining 96 to be determined.

Boston

There are no major housing plans currently being determined by Boston Borough Council, according to its planning website.

200 affordable homes on the edge of Boston were given approval earlier this year, after initially being turned down in 2018.