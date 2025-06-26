Three-storey homes on another level at Lincolnshire development

Families looking for a new home with plenty of space can meet their match with Barratt Homes’ three-storey properties at its development in Bourne.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The leading housebuilder currently has a selection of two, three and four bedroom homes for a range of homebuyers at Barratt Homes at Bourne, with some offering three-storey living like the Kingsville and Brentford style properties.

These three-storey, three bedroom homes offer an open plan kitchen and dining area, a first floor dual-aspect lounge, as well as three large bedrooms, with the main bedroom benefitting from its own en suite.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For blended families with both older and younger children, a three-storey property is ideal for letting the family have their own space from one another over separate floors, whilst also having flexible family areas to reconvene and spend quality time together.

BN - A CGI street scene of Barratt Homes' Bourne development

The benefit of a three-storey home is the versatility of the rooms to adapt with the changing needs of a modern family over the years. Starting from a nursery, it can become a child’s bedroom, to a teenage hangout or, eventually, to a study space for young adults to prepare for university.

A Kingsville show home is also available to view at the development, allowing property seekers to better visualise themselves living in a three-storey home at Barratt homes at Bourne.

Alison Raine, Sales Director at Barratt Homes Northampton, said: “For blended families wanting to move home but are finding it hard to compromise, our three-storey properties at Barratt Homes at Bourne are the perfect solution to make sure everyone is happy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Top floors are flexible spaces that work perfectly as a bedroom, as well as a number of other uses including a playroom, a games room or a living room.”

BN - A typical kitchen at a Barratt Homes' at Bourne property

Barratt Homes at Bourne is located within walking distance of the centre of Bourne, surrounded by green open space. The development is built with convenience in mind with a variety of amenities all on the doorstep.

For commuters, Peterborough city centre is less than 20 miles away, and vibrant market towns like Stamford, Grantham and Boston are close by and are the perfect destinations for days out.