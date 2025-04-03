‘Very rare’ affordable housing plans for village get green light

By Jamie Waller
Published 3rd Apr 2025, 13:05 BST
Updated 3rd Apr 2025, 13:17 BST
A paddock off Riby Road, Keelby, where 10 affordable bungalows will be built Credit: GoogleA paddock off Riby Road, Keelby, where 10 affordable bungalows will be built Credit: Google
Plans for ten bungalows in a West Lindsey village have been approved, despite some councillors claiming the location was ‘totally unsuitable’.

The one and two-bed social housing will be built in Keelby on land off the A18 Barton Street.

Most members of the planning committee welcomed the development at a meeting on Wednesday (April 2), saying this type of accommodation was in high demand.

However another group claimed the location would be too isolated for residents who may be elderly or have health problems.

The remaining paddock in which the bungalows are being built will be turned into public space.

The plans were submitted by Ongo, a social housing provider working mainly in North Lincolnshire.

Matt Deakins, speaking for the applicant, said: “The demand for this type of housing in Keelby will only be built by a housing association – speculative housing developers rarely build them outside city centres.

“We are asking the village to give up part of an open space – in return they will get ten affordable dwellings, and the space will be opened to the public for the first time.”

Councillor Roger Patterson (Con) told the meeting: “It’s the first time I can remember an application like this – affordable bungalows are very rare and we should welcome them in West Lindsey.”

This was echoed by Councillor Lesley Rollings (Lib Dem) who said: “There’s a good number of houses together in a space where residents can support each other socially.”

However, Councillor Owen Bierley (Con) described it as “the wrong location.”

“If they are occupied by people who are retired or have health issues, they will be spending longer in their homes than average,” he said.

“But they will have the busy A18 right next to them, with noise intrusion throughout the day.”

Councillor Petter Morris (Con) agreed, saying: “The location is totally unsuitable – I can’t see why we’re thinking about this.”

Councillor Tom Smith (Con), who represents the area on Lincolnshire County Council, said: “I know that road well, and it’s exceedingly busy.”

He said the rural location would cause problems, adding: “If you don’t have a car or have any mobility problems, good luck being able to do anything.”

The majority of the committee voted to approve the plans.

