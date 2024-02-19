Register
Where are the best places to buy a house with a garden in Lincolnshire?

The best areas in Lincolnshire to own a property with a garden space have been unveiled in a new study.
By Liam EdwardsContributor
Published 19th Feb 2024, 13:21 GMT
The cost of homes for first-time buyers has reached unprecedented levels, making it challenging for people to meet the soaring mortgage expenses. Nonetheless, for numerous families, the presence of a garden space is a crucial factor in determining the location to start their new life journey.

Due to this, MG Timber and Online Marketing Surgery have created the Garden Space Report which helped rank areas in Lincolnshire based on their outdoor space area, revealing the best and worst areas to buy houses with a garden.

Key Findings:

Garden space in LincolnshireGarden space in Lincolnshire
🏡East Lindsey is the best district to buy a house with a garden space in Lincolnshire as they have the highest private outdoor space with 35,456,857m2.

🏡 Lincoln is the district in Lincolnshire that has the lowest amount of home private green space with only 6,961,795m2.

🏡 Little Cawthorpe & South Wolds in East Lindsey is the area with the highest amount of home green space with 4,141,843m2.

🏡 In the district of Lincoln, Pelham Bridge & South Common has the lowest home garden space at 145,346m2.

🏡Lincolnshire has a total of 5,749,846,721m2 green space area.

Top 5 districts in Lincolnshire to buy a house with garden space (m2)

East Lindsey - 35,456,857m2

East Lindsey has the most home garden space in Lincolnshire with a massive 35,456,857m2. The current population of the district is 144,415.

South Kesteven - 23,140,901m2

Second on the list is South Kesteven, having a garden space area of 23,140,901m2. The latest Census shows South Kesteven to have a total population of 144,249.

North Kesteven - 20,264,960m2

With a population of 119,709, North Kesteven is the third area with the most home green space in Lincolnshire at 20,264,960m2.

West Lindsey - 20,117,125m2

West Lindsey has 96,817 living in the area and have one of the highest amounts of home green space in the county, with a total 20,117,125m2 area.

South Holland - 19,729,642m2

South Holland rounds out the top five list, with the area having a home green space area of 19,729,642m2. The population of this district is 96,983.

Lincolnshire districts home garden space

Rank

District

Garden Space Area (m2)

1

East Lindsey

35,456,857

2

South Kesteven

23,140,901

3

North Kesteven

20,264,960

4

West Lindsey

20,117,125

5

South Holland

19,729,642

6

Boston

11,424,904

7

Lincoln

6,961,795

Top 10 areas in Lincolnshire for home garden space

Rank

Area

District

Garden Space Area (m2)

1

Little Cawthorpe & South Wolds

East Lindsey

4,141,843

2

Mareham, Sibsey & New Leake

East Lindsey

3,381,879

3

Wragby, Roughton & Ludford

East Lindsey

3,158,916

4

Skellingthorpe, Witham & Bassingham

North Kesteven

3,057,717

5

Caistor, Kelsey & Keelby

West Lindsey

3,005,045

6

Alford, Withern & Willoughby

East Lindsey

3,000,990

7

Fleet Hargate & Holbeach St Johns

South Holland

2,740,739

8

Market Rasen & Brookenby

West Lindsey

2,694,251

9

Coningsby & Woodhall Spa

East Lindsey

2,691,600

10

Langtoft, Thurlby & Uffington

South Kesteven

2,671,864

Methodology:

  • The data around access to gardens and public green spaces in Great Britain was taken from the Office for National Statistics.
  • To find out the population of each area in both top five lists, we used data from the 2021 Census report which is the most recent publication on the population of each place in the UK.
  • We then downloaded the recent ‘Access to garden space, Great Britain’ dataset and pulled out the data for districts and areas in Lincolnshire.
  • From this we then pulled out the ‘private outdoor space total area (m²)’ section in the ‘Housing’ tab to find the places with the highest and lowest amount of home green space. This sorted the list from highest to lowest to create the rankings.
