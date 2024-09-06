Winners of Revesby garden contest

The Revesby Estate has announced this year’s winners of its annual garden competition.

Every year, Revesby Estate runs a competition among the resident tenants that live in the estate’s houses and cottages, where they can showcase their garden nurturing skills.

This year the estate thanks everyone for taking part, appreciating their care and effort to maintain the properties.

A spokesperson said special thanks go to Henriette and Mrs Wiggins-Davies for the prize giving and to

Bell’s Gardening Outlet for kindly donating gardening vouchers.

First prize for the Most Edible Garden went to John on the Village Green, runner up was his neighbour Sonia.

Chris and Anne at The Grange won Most Environmentally Friendly Garden, with Jood at Miningsby runner up.

Elaine and Anne on Abbey Road won 1st prize for Prettiest Garden with Cheryl on the Village Green runner up.