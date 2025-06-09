Wonderful woodland garden near Louth opens its gates to the public

One of the most beautiful gardens in the Louth area is to open to the public this Sunday as part of the National Garden Scheme (NGS) for charity.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Woodlands, on Peppin Lane in the village of Fotherby, is a lovely, mature woodland garden with many unusual plants set against the backdrop of an ever-changing tapestry of greenery.

Lovingly cared for by Bob Armstrong and his wife, the peaceful garden is renowned for giving wildlife a chance to thrive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Highlighted in its opening on Sunday (June 15) will be sun-loving plants, particularly salvias. The garden also has a collection of Codonopsis, which has been awarded plant heritage status.

A scene from the wonderful garden at Woodlands in Fotherby which is open to the public this Sunday.

Woodlands will be open to the public from 10.30 am to 3.30 pm, and admission is £5, although children go free.

Visitors ill also be able to have a look around an award-wining artist’s studio/gallery, featuring some fine paintings, while home-made teas will be available to sample.

Wheelchair access is possible with care, and dogs are allowed, providing they are kept on a lead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Woodands is one of 36 gardens across Lincolnshire and 3,500 private gardens across the country that are opening this years as part of the NGS.

Later this month, on Thursday, June 26 and Sunday, June 29, The Ash in the village of Covenham St Bartholomew, five miles north of Louth, will also open its gates to the public.

This is a young garden, hosted by Angela and Mervyn Aylett, that is new to the NGS programme. It has been transformed by the owners in the last five years from a field and is now full of shrubs, trees, a pond and a cutting and vegetable garden.

Based on no-dig principles and a haven for wildlife, The Ash will be open from 10 am to 3 pm, and admission is £5 (children free).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Others in Lincolnshire include Home Farm at Ryhall, Stamford, which is open on Saturday, June 21 and Sunday, June 22, Fern Nursery and Bowling Club at Binbrook, Market Rasen, which is open on Sunday, June 22, Hackthorn Hall, at Hackthorn, Lincoln (Sunday, June 22) and Dunholme Lodge at Dunholme, Lincoln (Sunday, June 29).

The NGS is a charity that supports leading UK nursing and health charities, including Marie Curie, Macmillan Cancer Support, Hospice UK, The Queen’s Nursing Institute and Parkinson’s UK.

In 2024, the NGS donated more than £3.5 million to its beneficiaries. Full details of all the gardens taking part this year can be found on its website