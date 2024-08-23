Work completed on 18 new affordable homes in village near Lincoln

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

More than a dozen new affordable homes have been completed in a village near Lincoln.

Vasey Fields has seen 18 new homes built on land on Vasey Close in Bassingham.

It’s been delivered by leading housing provider Longhurst Group in partnership with Lindum Group.

The new homes will be made available across several affordable tenures, including affordable rent and Shared Ownership.

Ed Chambers, Co-Chair of Lindum Group, and Christine Steele, Longhurst Group Head of Development

Marcus Keys, Executive Director of Growth, Development and Assets at Longhurst Group, said: “We know there’s a demand for high-quality affordable housing in Bassingham, so we’re delighted to have now completed Vasey Fields and to be able to deliver 18 new homes.

“As a Group, one of our key visions is to deliver the homes people want, where they’re needed most, and Vasey Fields is a development that helps us to deliver that vision.

“It also strengthens our portfolio in Lincolnshire and means we’re providing even more opportunities for local people to realise their dream of affordable home ownership.

“This has been a great project to work on, from initial planning to handover, and I’d like to thank our partners at Lindum Group for their hard work in helping us to bring it to fruition.

Some of the completed homes at Vasey Fields.

“I’m now looking forward to welcoming our first customers into their new homes.”

Vasey Fields also includes half an acre dedicated to biodiversity net gain, with trees and hedgerows planted. Swift and bat roosting boxes have also been built into the homes and hedgehog holes in the garden fences.

The development has been part-funded through a grant by Homes England as part of a strategic partnership with Longhurst Group.

Lindum Group co-chairman Edward Chambers said: “We are really pleased to see these homes ready for occupation and I’d personally like to thank our land, planning and construction teams and our partners at Longhurst Group for their efforts in making this scheme a reality.

“I’d also like to congratulate Bassingham Parish Council. Its forward-thinking approach to safeguarding the future needs of the village was fundamental to the success of this development.

“Thanks to the entire team’s collaborative efforts, there is now a selection of good quality, new homes to cater for this growing community.”

To find out more about Vasey Fields, visit: www.longhurst-group.org.uk/new-developments/vasey-fields-bassingham/