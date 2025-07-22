Work set to begin on affordable homes site in Navenby

The proposed site for 34 new homes next to High Dike and Jubilee Way in Navenby. Photo: Lindum

Work to build 34 affordable homes in the village of Navenby will begin in the coming weeks.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to property developer Lindum, the firm will be delivering the homes east of High Dike and Jubilee Way for social housing provider Amplius.

Comprising 30, two storey semi-detached houses and four semi-detached bungalows, the scheme will provide 20 affordable rented and 14 shared ownership homes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Once complete, Lindum says the scheme will prioritise applicants with local connections to Navenby and Wellingore.

News came during Rural Housing Week and highlights the social and economic benefits of affordable housing to rural communities.

Marcus Keys, Chief Development and Commercial Officer at Amplius, said: “This development in Navenby is a perfect example of how we’re looking to build the affordable housing that people want, in the areas where it’s needed most.

“We have an ambitious target to build 1,000 new homes a year as we play our part in addressing the housing crisis we face.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m excited to see work begin this summer in partnership with Lindum Group and it’ll be great to watch as the development progresses.”

Robert Jays, Lindum Land and Planning Manager, said the development won planning permission based on proven need for affordable housing in the area.

He added: “The homes will be built to high sustainability standards, with enhanced insulation, solar photovoltaic panels to generate electricity and air source heat pump for heating and hot water, to meet stringent Local Plan requirements

“The development will provide more than 10 per cent biodiversity net gain through on-site delivery.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone interested in bidding for one of the homes for rent should register with North Kesteven District Council’s Lincs Homefinder service at lincshomefinder.co.uk and properties for sale via shared ownership will also be advertised by Amplius

Local Councillor Marianne Overton welcomed the fact that new residents would need a local connection, but recognised local concern. “It is a difficult site because a new application has come in for 324 shipping containers of Lithium batteries (to store renewable energy), just a short distance from the site, and nothing in between.”