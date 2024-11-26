Work starts on developments bringing 393 new homes to Sleaford

Bellway East Midlands has started construction work on two new developments at Handley Chase in Sleaford.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LincolnshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Detailed plans for 393 homes within the new neighbourhood taking shape on the southern edge of the town were approved by North Kesteven District Council earlier this year.

Bellway is building 204 homes at Quarrington Edge at Handley Chase, while Ashberry Homes – part of the Bellway Group – is building 189 homes at neighbouring Daedalus Park at Handley Chase. 31 of the homes will be provided as affordable homes for local people, available through low-cost rent or shared ownership.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Steve Smith, Sales Director for Bellway East Midlands, said: “With work now underway on these two developments, which will bring nearly 400 much-needed new homes to Sleaford, we are looking forward to releasing the first homes for sale in March.

A typical street scene built by Bellway.

“The mix of two, three and four-bedroom homes across the two developments has been carefully designed to provide the types of properties needed within the local area, while the affordable housing will give local people the opportunity to secure a high-quality place to live within the local community.

“The new homes will be energy-efficient and feature solar PV panels and electric vehicle charging points. The properties will also benefit from Google Nest technology, with a smart thermostat to help people reduce their energy bills.”

The two developments are part of the wider Handley Chase neighbourhood. Outline plans for 1,450 homes, a primary school, care home, local centre, public open space, sports pitches and allotments were approved in 2015, with work already underway on other land parcels within the scheme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Steve said: “We are proud to be part of the wider Handley Chase project which will not only deliver new homes to Sleaford but will also bring with it a host of new community facilities which will benefit the town as whole.

“Our two developments – which lie to the east of Stumps Cross Hill and comprise the southernmost parcels of the Handley Chase scheme – will also feature green landscaping designed to ensure they will blend in with the surrounding natural environment. We will retain existing trees and hedgerows wherever possible and carry out a new planting programme, creating ponds within the public open space and new habitats for local wildlife.”