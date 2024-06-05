World Environment Day: Lincolnshire homebuilders highlight sustainable construction

As part of its corporate partnership with the RSPB, the housebuilder has created gardens in line with the organisation’s guidance, in a bid to create a space for wildlife and to inspire new homeowners to make their gardens a welcoming space for nature.

Each development will be accompanied by a host of features, whether it be bird and bat boxes, bee and butterfly pollinators, wildflower meadows, balancing ponds, or a range of freshly planted trees and shrubs.