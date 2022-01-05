Rob Bee has won Mr Sleek at Horncastle Slimming World. EMN-211229-112724001

Rob Bee, 34, has lost four-and-a-half stone (28kg) and was named Horncastle Slimming World group’s Mr Sleek 2021 after losing six inches from his waist, slimming down from a size XXL to L in clothes sizes.

Rob first joined the group after he went for a routine doctors appointment. The nurse asked if he’d considered losing weight and he was given the option to sign up to the One You Lincolnshire referral scheme, which then offered him the chance to join the Horncastle Slimming World group.

He began following Slimming World’s Food Optimising healthy eating plan, which encourages members to satisfy their appetite on healthy foods like pasta, rice, potatoes, lean meat, fish, fruit and vegetables.

Rob Bee before four stone weight loss. EMN-211229-112734001

Rob added: “Eating well gave me the motivation to get back out running, building it up gradually, and I was soon back to running 5km regularly and have done a 10km without stopping.

“I can’t wait for the next cricket season, I will definitely feel more confident in my kit and know I won’t get out of breath when out in the field.”

Slimming World’s annual Mr Sleek competitions recognise those members who have transformed both inside and out, and Rob said he was “amazed and thrilled” to be the group winner: “Being voted for by my fellow group members is incredible because it’s thanks to them and their support – and our consultant Karen that I got here, especially this year as the pandemic meant that groups had to close.

“As a man, joining a slimming group can be quite a nerve-wracking decision, yet I can honestly say it’s one of the best decisions I’ve ever made.

“I also want to say how much I appreciate the support of my wife Lucy, who has kept me organised with my meal planning and let me go running so much.”

Karen Fereday, who runs the Horncastle Slimming World group, said: “Now that the New Year is upon us, now is the perfect time for people to make changes to live healthier lifestyles, and with Slimming World’s healthy eating plan, you won’t feel as though you are dieting at all.

“This year, I know Rob will feel completely different to previous years, and he has done so well losing so much weight - we are all so proud of him.”

Slimming World groups are run every Tuesday at 9.30am at Horncastle Community Centre, every Thursday at 6.30pm at Horncastle’s Stanhope Hall and Woodhall Spa Coronation Hall every Tuesday 6.30pm.