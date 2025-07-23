Lincoln named in top 25 list of most affordable cities to live in to attend the best schools in England, new study reveals

With house prices in England climbing steadily over the years, finding an affordable home can feel like an uphill battle, especially if you’re also trying to secure a place near a top-rated school. For many families, living in the catchment area of an outstanding school often comes with a premium price tag.

But what if you could have both? What if there were places in England where excellent education didn’t mean blowing the budget on a mortgage? A new study has revealed the cities that offer just that. So, where in England can you find the perfect mix of affordability and educational excellence?

The research, carried out by University of Technology Sydney Online, explored over 130 locations across England to uncover where families can enjoy both quality education and budget-friendly housing. Using data from Ofsted inspections (January 2024 to January 2025) and house prices reported by the Office for National Statistics, researchers scored each location on two main factors: the percentage of schools rated ‘Outstanding’ and the average house price.

Lincoln ranks 22nd overall with a total score of 71.37, making it a strong contender for families seeking affordability in a historic city setting. With average house prices at just £187,000, it places 12th in terms of cheapest areas in the study, an appealing figure for budget-conscious buyers. Although only 6.67% of schools in Lincoln were rated outstanding in the 2024 Ofsted inspections, ranking 65th for school quality, the city's competitive housing market and rich cultural heritage still make it an attractive option for those willing to compromise slightly on educational performance for better value on property.

Meanwhile, Wigan tops the list with a total score of 93.09, thanks to its combination of affordable house prices averaging £194,000 and the highest percentage of outstanding schools at 12.06%. Preston follows in second place with an even cheaper average house price of £172,000 and 10.82% of schools rated outstanding. Chorley ranks third, offering slightly more expensive homes at £237,000 but boasting a strong 11.89% of outstanding schools. Burnley, in fourth place, has the lowest house prices in the study at just £118,000, though only 8.23% of schools are top-rated. Luton takes fifth with homes averaging £199,000 and nearly 10% of schools achieving outstanding status.

In sixth place is Hastings, where house prices are a bit steeper at £262,000, but 11.11% of schools are rated outstanding. Knowsley ranks seventh, offering good value with £181,000 house prices and 8.98% of schools rated top-tier. Norwich comes in eighth, with an average house price of £246,000 and 10.09% of its schools earning an outstanding rating. Middlesbrough is ninth, standing out for its affordability at £144,000, though only 7.80% of schools are outstanding. Rounding out the top 10 is Bolton, with homes priced at £200,000 and 8.60% of schools rated outstanding, offering a solid balance of cost and quality education.

At the other end of the scale, places like Bath and North East Somerset, Stevenage, Horsham, and Brighton and Hove all scored below 40, often due to a mix of higher house prices and fewer outstanding schools.

Elmbridge, Barnet, and St Albans stood out as some of the priciest areas, with average house prices stretching from £546,000 to a staggering £668,000. In contrast, Burnley, Durham, Middlesbrough, and Sunderland boasted the lowest house prices in the country.

Wigan, Harrow, Chorley, Hillingdon, and Brent claimed the highest proportion of outstanding schools, while Stevenage, Bath and North East Somerset, and Stroud landed at the bottom.

And what about the major cities? Liverpool ranked a strong 15th, while Manchester, Leeds, Newcastle, and Birmingham all placed mid-table. London came in at 72nd, with Cambridge and Oxford falling well behind at 109th and 113th respectively, likely weighed down by their sky-high property prices despite their reputations for academic excellence.

Top 20 list of the most affordable places to live in England to attend the best schools:

Rank Area Average House Price Percentage of schools rated outstanding at last Ofsted inspection (Year 2024) Total Score 1 Wigan £194,000 12.06 93.09 2 Preston £172,000 10.82 89.98 3 Chorley £237,000 11.89 88.48 4 Burnley £118,000 8.23 84.12 5 Luton £199,000 9.95 83.91 6 Hastings £262,000 11.11 82.99 7 Knowsley £181,000 8.98 81.50 8 Norwich £246,000 10.09 80.21 9 Middlesbrough £144,000 7.80 79.99 10 Bolton £200,000 8.60 78.21 11 Melton £273,000 10.00 77.38 12 Amber Valley £239,000 9.14 76.92 13 Sunderland £150,000 7.14 76.71 14 Lancaster £213,000 8.51 76.66 15 Liverpool £189,000 7.82 75.96 16 Newcastle-under-Lyme £204,000 7.95 75.14 17 Cheshire West and Chester £277,000 9.02 72.96 18 Canterbury £334,000 10.17 72.54 19 Bournemouth Christchurch and Poole £334,000 10.08 72.16 20 High Peak £268,000 8.61 72.07