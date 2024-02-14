Barclays Bank announces it will close four branches across Lincolnshire

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The bank has announced it will close its branches in Boston and Spalding at 12pm on May 10. Grantham’s branch will shut on April 17, while Lincoln's will close on April 12.

The company claims just 10 regular customers used the Boston branch as their primary way of banking, and the same figure was given for Spalding. Grantham was said to only have 11 regulars.

In a statement on the Barclays website, a spokesperson said: “We’re closing some branches, but it’s not goodbye.

Barclays Bank in Boston, located in the Market Place, next to the Stump church, is to close in May.

“Lots of people are choosing to bank differently these days, which means not as many are using branches. Because of this, we’re changing the ways we support people in your area.

“The decision to close a branch is never easy and we appreciate it might not be welcome news, but we’ll make sure you still have access to our banking services. We’ll be available to help and talk to you about managing your money at many locations across the UK.”

They added: “All branch closures will be in accordance with our regulatory obligations. These build on our long-held commitment to make sure that everyone who banks with us can carry out their everyday transactions locally, while also recognising our responsibility to the most vulnerable members of society.”