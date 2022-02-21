Community safety schemes in Sleaford can bid for up to £3,000

The World cafe event in Sleaford last year where ideas were formed to improve safety and community engagement in the town. EMN-220221-175937001

If you have a project that can help make Sleaford a safer place, then you can apply funding scheme being run with Lincolnshire Police after a Sleaford Speaks community engagement event last year.

Lincolnshire Police have made £15,000 available for a programme to address community safety in Sleaford.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The aim is to address the key themes that emerged from the Sleaford Speaks World Cafe community conversation held in late 2021

Mutual Gain, the scheme behind the World cafe event in Sleaford with Lincolnshire Police. EMN-220221-175917001

Participatory Budgeting (PB) puts community members in control of allocating funds to projects that benefit the community. PB is a democratic process where applicants that meet the criteria are asked to give a short presentation about their project, and Sleaford residents vote for the projects that they believe will be of most benefit to the community and address community safety in the area.

Any community group, resident, or organisation can bid for a share of the £15,000. Your bid should address the theme of civic and community engagement.

The local community will decide who is awarded the money based on the projects that they like the most, the process is as follows:

Applications will be submitted for up to £3,000.

Sleaford held a World Cafe event last year. EMN-220221-175927001

Application forms will be checked to ensure that it meets the full criteria.

Applicants that meet the criteria will be invited to put together a three-minute presentation in support of their bid. Each applicant will present in sequence at a decision day event and the community will then be allowed to vote once for each project.

At the event, the community and other groups will be in attendance and they will vote on the projects being presented to them.

Votes are counted on the day, and the winning projects will be informed of their success before the event closes.

Bids are welcomed from from community groups and residents that are 18 years old or older.

Applicants must be constituted groups.

Applicants must be from the Sleaford area.

Applicants are only able to submit one application.

The application form must be submitted by 5pm on March 4.

Those who meet the criteria for the fund will be notified on March 10.

Voting at the Participatory Budgeting events will take place on March 26t from 11am – 1pm (Location to be confirmed.)

Those attending are required to vote on all bids at the event, failure to do so renders that voting form inadmissible.

Anyone is welcome to go along and vote, as long as they live in the Sleaford area.