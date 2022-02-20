Deadline for grant scheme approaching

News.

The grant money is available through the High Sheriffs’ Fund.

Each year, the fund aims to award £15,000 to projects that aim to reduce crime and promote a safer society in the county with £2,000 being the average payout.

Projects could be: diversionary activities for young people or projects that raise their aspirations; inter-generational activities aimed at reducing fear of crime and fostering community cohesion; or activities for older people that tackle isolation and loneliness.

The deadline for the latest round of funding is now less than two weeks away being Tuesday, March 1. The fund is overseen by the Lincolnshire Community Foundation.

Sue Fortune, chief executive officer at the foundation, said: “This scheme has distributed over £100,000 since its inception and supported vital work being delivered by local organisations.

“We’ve helped with youth activities, support for ex-offenders, survivors of domestic abuse and crime prevention initiatives.

“If you would like to have a chat before applying or to find out more about our work, please give us a call.”

Funds need to be spent with the year of receipt. Priority is given to locally run and managed causes.

For an application form and more information, contact Sue at the foundation on 01529 305825 or send an email to: [email protected]