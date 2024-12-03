Fair funding call by police chief and PCC

Chief Constable Paul Gibson has written with PCC Marc Jones to various bodies to resolve the funding crisis.

On behalf of Lincolnshire Police, Chief Constable Paul Gibson and PCC Marc Jones have jointly written to key stakeholders to request further support in relation to police funding in the county.

In the letter to leaders in the Home Office, College of Policing, and HMICFRS Mr Gibson and Mr Jones detailed Lincolnshire Police’s current funding position and asked for systemic assistance in addressing the imbalanced funding formula for policing in the county.

They say the central grant allocation to the force has contributed to consistently being the lowest funded force in England and Wales. A recent independent report of force finances confirmed Lincolnshire is the lowest funded force, but delivers low spend and provides value for money.

The medium-term financial plan has a deficit of £57m over the four year period from 2024/25, against an annual budget of £168m. While no decisions have yet been made about how to plug this gap with discussions with government and others ongoing, a savings plan is being considered to address this.

Mr Gibson and Mr Jones have taken the move by writing to stakeholders to ask for further external support in relation to funding and seek a multi-agency approach from the Government, the national policing system, and His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services to help resolve this enduring issue.

Mr Gibson said: “Our joint and ultimate aim is to ensure that communities in Lincolnshire are protected. The future funding situation now threatens the future delivery of an acceptable service, which is why we have asked to formally engage with critical partners to make sure our position is fully understood and seek to achieve a collective responsibility to address the ongoing funding imbalance.”

PCC Marc Jones said he had worked for years to resolve the issue: “Now we face a completely new and unprecedented financial challenge, exacerbated by changes in National Insurance and pay awards, and it needs a radical approach. This formal request is designed to get all the major organisations in the world of policing to engage in talks to resolve the issue and provide the people of Lincolnshire with the level of funding and resources they deserve.”